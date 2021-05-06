Woman cricketer’s sister succumbs to COVID-19

Hassan

06 May 2021 15:25 IST

Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister Vatsala Shivakumar, 45, died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night. Four members of the family tested positive for the infection two weeks ago. Her mother Cheluvamba, 63, succumbed to the infection on April 22.

Vatsala was in the intensive care unit in the private hospital. According to her family sources, she was shifted to the general ward on Wednesday as her condition improved, but she died a few hours later. She is survived by a son, father, two sisters and a brother. Her husband died a few years ago.

