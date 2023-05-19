ADVERTISEMENT

Woman convicted for posting objectionable photos of minor girl on social media platforms

May 19, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court on Friday convicted a woman accused of harassing a minor girl and her family members by posting objectionable photos and comments on social media platforms.

A 30-year-old lady from Bhadravati taluk posted photos of a six-year-old girl’s photos with objectionable comments on her and family members in 2022. The girl’s mother had filed a complaint with Hosamane police in this regard.

Raghavendra Kandike, then Police Inspector of Bhadaravati City Circle, conducted the investigation and filed the charge-sheet. The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Shivamogga sentenced the convicted to 10 months’ simple imprisonment, besides levying a penalty of ₹60,000.

Government advocate Hariprasad represented the prosecution.

