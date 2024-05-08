Woman constable discharging poll duty with infant son allowed to go home

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh allowed a woman police constable with a toddler to take rest when she was on duty during polling here on Tuesday.

When the Deputy Commissioner of Police went around visiting various polling booths, he saw woman police constable Fatima Ali Khan discharging her duties while carrying her toddler son.

She was trying to console the infant who was crying incessantly. She had put the baby on her shoulders even as she was minding the crowds at the Gandhi Nagar polling booth.

The officer who saw the constable struggling relieved her for the day and sent her home. Another woman police constable was posted in her place, police sources said.

