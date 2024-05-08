ADVERTISEMENT

Woman constable discharging poll duty with infant son allowed to go home

Published - May 08, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Woman police constable Fatima Ali Khan from Mal Maruti Police Station consoling her son while on duty at polling booth number 108 in Gandhi Nagar of Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh allowed a woman police constable with a toddler to take rest when she was on duty during polling here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Deputy Commissioner of Police went around visiting various polling booths, he saw woman police constable Fatima Ali Khan discharging her duties while carrying her toddler son.

She was trying to console the infant who was crying incessantly. She had put the baby on her shoulders even as she was minding the crowds at the Gandhi Nagar polling booth.

The officer who saw the constable struggling relieved her for the day and sent her home. Another woman police constable was posted in her place, police sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US