Woman constable alleges she was raped by colleague 

July 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Adhitya K V 10402

A woman police constable, 28-years-old, has filed a complaint with the South East Division Police that she was raped by one of her colleagues, also a constable at the same police station she works at.

She alleged that her colleague had raped her when she was alone at home in 2018, and later promised her that he would marry her, based on which they were in a relationship.

However, she alleged that he tried to abort the child when she recently was pregnant, refused to marry her saying his parents did not agree for the marriage, and when she protested, assaulted her with a lathi and left her wounded.

The victim was treated at a government hospital, following which she filed a complaint, sources said. Meanwhile, the accused has been absconding since June 28, sources said. Police are now on the lookout for the accused. 

