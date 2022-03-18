Woman complains theft of diamond jewellery at Belagavi hotel

Special Correspondent March 18, 2022 19:56 IST

Special Correspondent March 18, 2022 19:56 IST

A senior corporate executive complained that her diamond jewellery was stolen at a luxury hotel in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Shipra Bijawat, a HR executive of a corporate company in Gurgaon, complained to the Kakati police station that her diamond bangles worth ₹9-10 lakh were stolen from her room. She alleged that the hotel staff had allotted her room to some other guests, in her absence and suspected that those persons had committed the offence.

She also complained before senior police officers that officers at the station had refused to accept her complaint initially. “The complaint was registered after the Commissioner of Police M.B. Boralingaiah instructed Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha and Ravindra Gadadi to register the complaint and begin investigation,” sources said.

The victim shared her experience on social media and said she had suffered “theft and sense of insecurity, breach of trust and violation of her privacy by the staff at the Hotel Fairfield by Marriott in Belagavi”.

She blamed the staff and tagged the hotel’s official handles. However, she did not share details of the alleged offence.

According to the complaint, she had checked in the hotel as she was visiting some sugar factories in the region and had kept some valuable bangles in her bag at the hotel.

She left in the morning, to return in the evening on Wednesday. On return, she found that wet towels were thrown on the floor and the bedsheets seemed used.

She checked her bag to find the valuables gone. She complained to the hotel staff who refused any knowledge of the theft. However, after checking CCTV footage, it was revealed that a couple was allotted the same room for a few hours, in her absence. Officers visited the hotel on Friday and spoke to some staff members.

The investigation will include all angles, including the allegations that the hotel staff had allotted the same room to two different customers at the same time, a police officer said.

A message sent to Marriott hotel management seeking a reaction, was yet to get a response.