Woman, children found dead in Hassan

January 03, 2024 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - Shivamogga

A woman and her two children were found dead in their house at Dasarakoplu in Hassan City on Tuesday. The deceased are Shivamma, 36, her daughter Sinchu, 7, and her son Pavan, 10.

It is not clear how they died. Shivamma’s husband, Thirtha, who works in a bakery in Tumakuru, had called his wife on Monday, informing her that he would return to Hassan late in the night.

When he knocked on the door after reaching the place, there was no response from inside. He slept on the roof, thinking that his wife and children were in deep sleep.

When they did not respond, even on Tuesday morning, he unlocked the door with the duplicate keys obtained from the house owner. He found them all dead. Hassan Police reached the spot.

