GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, children found dead in Hassan

January 03, 2024 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two children were found dead in their house at Dasarakoplu in Hassan City on Tuesday. The deceased are Shivamma, 36, her daughter Sinchu, 7, and her son Pavan, 10.

It is not clear how they died. Shivamma’s husband, Thirtha, who works in a bakery in Tumakuru, had called his wife on Monday, informing her that he would return to Hassan late in the night.

When he knocked on the door after reaching the place, there was no response from inside. He slept on the roof, thinking that his wife and children were in deep sleep.

When they did not respond, even on Tuesday morning, he unlocked the door with the duplicate keys obtained from the house owner. He found them all dead. Hassan Police reached the spot.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.