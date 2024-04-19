GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, child die after falling into sump

April 19, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

A woman and her six-year-old son died after falling into a sump at Yelahanka on Thursday. The police said the woman, identified as Kavita, 30, hailed from Gauribidanur and was working as a house help. She was staying in a house at Yelahanka.

The Yelahanka New Town police said her son Pavan first fell into the sump at an empty site while playing. The woman, in a bid to save the child, jumped into the sump and both drowned to death. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The woman was staying in the house where she was working.

The police said Pavan was playing in a vacant site with his cousin when the incident occurred. When the boy fell inside the 10-ft deep sump, his sister shouted for help. Hearing her cry, Kavita tried to lift her son using her hands. She fell inside the sump. The owner of the house immediately informed the police. The police along with fire service arrived at the spot. But Kavita and Pavan had died by then. The bodies were sent for autopsy.

