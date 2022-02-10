Woman cheated of ₹12L

Hassan

10 February 2022 21:10 IST

She paid the money to get job for son

A woman at Thattekere village in Hassan was cheated of ₹12 lakh by two people, who assured her son a government job.

Shanthamma had paid the amount hoping that her son Dinesh, a B.Com graduate, would get a job in the Revenue Department.

In her complaint to the Hassan Town Police, Ms. Shanthamma said Bheemaraya and Sunil, who introduced themselves as employees at the Vidhana Soudha, had assured her son a job. She had known the accused since 2017.

Failed to repay

The accused had also promised her to return the money if they failed to get the job done. They took the money in cash in instalments since March 2020. However, neither her son got the job nor did she get the money back.

The police have begun the investigation.