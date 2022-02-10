Karnataka

Woman cheated of ₹12L

A woman at Thattekere village in Hassan was cheated of ₹12 lakh by two people, who assured her son a government job.

Shanthamma had paid the amount hoping that her son Dinesh, a B.Com graduate, would get a job in the Revenue Department.

In her complaint to the Hassan Town Police, Ms. Shanthamma said Bheemaraya and Sunil, who introduced themselves as employees at the Vidhana Soudha, had assured her son a job. She had known the accused since 2017.

Failed to repay

The accused had also promised her to return the money if they failed to get the job done. They took the money in cash in instalments since March 2020. However, neither her son got the job nor did she get the money back.

The police have begun the investigation.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 9:11:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/woman-cheated-of-12l/article38408837.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY