Woman charred to death in fire accident; 700 evacuated in another incident

February 07, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Fire personnel controlling the fire that broke out in a building near Jakkur in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire accident at a residence in the city on Tuesday left a 55-year-old woman charred to death. In another incident, over 700 occupants of a commercial building complex that houses a software firm were evacuated to safety after a fire broke out.

Mary, 55, the resident of Vellipuram in Malleswaram behind Mantri Mall, died in the accidental fire that broke out, probably from the stove. The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. when Mary was alone in her single-room house. According to the police, Mary had lit the gas stove, which was surrounded by groceries, clothes, and other material. The police suspect that Mary’s saree or the other items surrounding the gas stove caught fire and soon it spread.

Neighbours on hearing screams rushed to her help and alerted the fire and emergency services. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Fire and emergency service officials along with BESCOM officials and police are probing further to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Mary was living in the room along with her daughter Priya, who was out for work at the time of incident.

Fire at software firm

In the other incident, the fire that broke out on the eighth floor of a commercial building near Jakkur on Tuesday evening. No casualties were reported even as over 700 staff in the building were evacuated to safety soon. According to the police, the fire broke out on the top floor of NCC Urban building in front of Jakkur Aerodrome.

Gokul, an employee, alerted the fire and emergency officials. The fire was contained after three hours of operation. Furniture and electronic gadgets in the firm have been gutted.

Though electric short circuit is suspected to be the cause, officials including a team of FSL, police, and electrical inspectorate, are investigating.

