Woman charred to death as car catches fire

A 39-year-old woman died after being trapped in a car when the vehicle caught fire near Mannaekheli village in Chitguppa taluk of Bidar district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as S. Kalyani from Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Her husband, Udaykumar, and their two sons escaped with minor injuries.

The police said that a spark in the petrol engine of the vehicle might have led to the sudden eruption of flames in the engine. Udaykumar, who was driving the car, immediately got off the car and pulled out his sons, sleeping in the rare seat.

However, he could not rescue Kalyani as she had put her seat belt on. In no time, the car engulfed in flames and she was charred to death.

The family hails from Nasik in Maharashtra, and they were travelling to Hyderabad for Kalyani’s medical treatment as she was suffering health issues.