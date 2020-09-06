Woman buries husband saying it was her dead buffalo

Police exhume body after complaint from the man’s relatives that he had gone missing

The police have exhumed the body of a 28-year-old man as his wife had buried him after convincing the villagers that it was her dead buffalo in Hanchinal village near Nippani.

Acting on a complaint from the relatives of Sadashiv Bhopale that he had gone missing, Nippani Police, during investigation, dug up a burial site behind his house to find the body.

Bhopale’s wife, Anita, the police said, killed him after a fight between the couple a few days ago. But she hid the fact. She told villagers that her husband had left the village for his native place, Kagal in Maharashtra. She later buried the body lying to those who asked, that her buffalo had died and that she was digging a pit to bury it.

Her relatives Krishna Ghatge, Ganesh Redekar and Vanita Chauhan helped her in the act, the police said. The four accused are absconding.

They must have left the village along with the buffalo, said a police officer.

The Bhopale couple were frequently fighting among themselves, as the man suspected his woman of cheating on him. This was the reason they shifted from Kagal to Hanchinal.

A week ago, the couple fought and the wife hit him on his head with a stick or rod and he died, a police officer said and added that, later, her relatives helped her conceal the murder.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi has formed a special team to track those who are at large. A case has been registered.