Woman booked for fraudulently transferring ₹ 75.59 lakh from tahsildar’s account

The police have registered a case in connection with what is said to be a fraudulent transfer of ₹ 75.59 lakh from the Shorapur Tahsildar’s account.

Shorapur Police have booked a woman for transferring the funds from the account of Shorapur Tahsildar to the account of Sri Mahalakshmi Enterprises, Talikoti in Vijayapura district, on June 1 this year.

According to the police, who quoted Tahsildar of Shorapur Ninganna Biradar as saying in his complaint, accused Lakshmi, wife of Raju Kattimani and a native of Vajjal village in Hunsagi taluk, said to be the owner of Sri Mahalakshmi Enterprises, has fraudulently transferred a sum of ₹ 75,59,900 from the account of Shorapur Tahsildar through forgery of the tahsildar’s signature and using the official stamp on a cheque of the Tahsildar that had not been given to Sri Mahalakshmi Enterprises.

Mr. Biradar has been handling an official account in the name of Tahsildar Shorapur with Axis Bank in Shorapur and the amount was in this account to be used for natural disaster relief and for expenses that would incur for tackling COVID-19.

An FIR said that the issue came to light on September 22 when Mr. Biradar went to inspect the statement of the account provided by the bank. “The amount of ₹ 75.59 lakh was fraudulently transferred by the accused to an account in the name of Sri Mahalakshmi Enterprises when I was under long-term treatment in a hospital in Kalaburagi and later in Hyderabad for COVID-19 and pneumonia infection,” the Tahsildar has stated in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched an investigation, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane told The Hindu.