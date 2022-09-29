Woman attempts to end life after throwing her baby into canal

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman attempted to end her life after throwing her eight-month-old baby into a canal at Mallappanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk on Wednesday. Nayanakshi, 27, was rescued by passers-by. Her son died.

Nayana was married to Venkatesh of Baralu in Channarayapatna taluk. They have two children. They had been to her native place Ikanahalli in K.R.Pet to attend a festival on September 25. Both left the place on Wednesday morning for Channarayapatna to consult doctors as their children had health issues. While Venkatesh took his daughter to Baralu village after consulting a doctor, Nayanakshi left with her son to visit another clinic in Hassan.

However, later it was found that Nayanakshi had taken her son to Mallappanahalli and thrown him into the canal. She also jumped into the canal. As she raised an alarm for help, the local people rescued her. She is under treatment in a hospital in Holenarsipur. It is not clear what forced her to take this step.

Nayanakshi’s father Nagendra has filed a complaint with Holenarsipur police.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can consult the State’s Arogya Sahayavani helpline 104.)