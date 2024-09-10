Woman assaults a doctor in Chikkamagaluru, police arrest two

A woman allegedly hit a doctor while on duty with a slipper at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, prompting the doctors and other staff to stage a protest.

Taslima, a resident of Chikkamagaluru town, allegedly assaulted B.S. Venkatesh, an orthopaedic, and hit him with her slipper. The incident happened while the doctor was attending to Taslima’s relative Irfan, injured in a scuffle, around 10.45 a.m. at the emergency room in the hospital.

The doctor suggested the relatives of the injured person leave the emergency ward so that treatment could go on without disturbance. Taslima entered into an argument with the doctor and assaulted him. The support staff at the hospital intervened. Later, the staff protested the assault, closing the outpatient dispensary.

Later, the doctor filed a complaint against Taslima, Irfan, and another lady with Chikkamagalur police. He alleged that the lady assaulted him for no reason. Irfan and a lady provoked Taslima to attack him, the doctor stated in his complaint.

Following the incident, the police registered the case and arrested the accused. G. Krishnamurthy, Additional Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu accused Taslima and Irfan, residents of Chikkamagaluru, had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

