GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman assaults a doctor in Chikkamagaluru, police arrest two

Updated - September 10, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman allegedly hit a doctor while on duty with a slipper at the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday, prompting the doctors and other staff to stage a protest.

Taslima, a resident of Chikkamagaluru town, allegedly assaulted B.S. Venkatesh, an orthopaedic, and hit him with her slipper. The incident happened while the doctor was attending to Taslima’s relative Irfan, injured in a scuffle, around 10.45 a.m. at the emergency room in the hospital.

The doctor suggested the relatives of the injured person leave the emergency ward so that treatment could go on without disturbance. Taslima entered into an argument with the doctor and assaulted him. The support staff at the hospital intervened. Later, the staff protested the assault, closing the outpatient dispensary.

Later, the doctor filed a complaint against Taslima, Irfan, and another lady with Chikkamagalur police. He alleged that the lady assaulted him for no reason. Irfan and a lady provoked Taslima to attack him, the doctor stated in his complaint.

Following the incident, the police registered the case and arrested the accused. G. Krishnamurthy, Additional Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru, told The Hindu accused Taslima and Irfan, residents of Chikkamagaluru, had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Published - September 10, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.