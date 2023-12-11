ADVERTISEMENT

Woman assaulted after son elopes with girl in north Karnataka

December 11, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - belagavi

The girl’s engagement was scheduled on December 11

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was allegedly assaulted before being tied to a pole and partially stripped in Vantamuri village in Belagavi district of Karnataka on December 11, after her son eloped with a girl he was in love with.

The girl’s engagement was scheduled on December 11. But she eloped with a boy from the same village on the night of December 10. The boy and girl belong to the same community.

When relatives realised that the girl had disappeared, they rushed to the boy’s house, ransacked it and beat up his mother. She was tied to a pole in front of her house and partially stripped.

One of the villagers informed the police who rushed to the village and rescued the woman.

Officers from the Kakati police station have arrested six persons.

A case has been registered.

