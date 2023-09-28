HamberMenu
Woman arrested for stealing valuables from neighbour’s house

September 28, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police on Thursday arrested a 30-year-old former garment factory employee for stealing cash and gold valuables from the house of her neighbour while they were out of station.

The house owner Mahadeva, a resident of Kottigepalya, had gone out of station with his family after keeping the keys in the shoe box outside.

The accused identified as Ratna, who saw the keys being kept, gained entry and stole ₹50,000 cash and gold valuables worth ₹1.6 lakh. She kept the key back in the same place and kept the valuables with her without even informing her family members.

The theft came to light when the family returned home and found the valuables missing without any forceful entry into the house. Based on the complaint, the police suspected that someone who knew about the key might have done it and verified the CCTV footage before picking up Ratna for questioning. She confessed to her crime during interrogation. The police said Ratna had lost her job two months ago and was in dire need of money to meet her family’s expenses. Her family members were shocked to know that Ratna had burgled the neighbour’s house for money, the police said.

