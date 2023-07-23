Woman arrested for stabbing male friend over trivial row

July 23, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Viveknagar police have arrested a woman from Assam for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend who had off late started avoiding her after being in a relationship for long.

The accused, identified as Baruthi Dey, from Assam, worked at a daycare centre and was living with Jogish Das after separating from her husband. The duo used to stay in a rented house and Jogish worked as a security guard at a private firm.

Of late, he started avoiding Baruthi who felt cheated and started doubting him. On Sunday, the duo had a heated argument after she accused him of cheating on her .

In the melee, she stabbed Jogish and left the house in a huff. Neighbours noticed him in a pool of blood and shifted him to a hospital and alerted the police.

The police has arrested her under attempt to murder.