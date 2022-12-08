Woman arrested for setting her daughters on fire, one dead

December 08, 2022 10:49 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - Bengaluru

The initial probe revealed that the woman was planning to end her life, and was waiting for the children to die

The Hindu Bureau

The incident occurred near Anjanadri hill in Koppal district of Karnataka on December 6, 2022.

Mulbagilu police have arrested a 25-year-old woman who set her two minor daughters on fire on December 6. While 7-year-old Akshaya succumbed to burn injuries, her younger daughter Udayashri, 6, is battling for her life at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

According to the police, the accused Jyothi is a resident of Kuruvapalli village in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. She married Thirumalesh seven years ago despite oppositions from her parents.

Police learnt that the couple used to argue frequently. After one such argument, Jyothi left their house to go to her parents’ home with their two children. On the way, she took them to Anjanadri hill. She got a bottle of petrol, poured it on her children and set them on fire.

The incident came to light when villagers heard children crying in pain. On checking, they saw Jyothi sitting while the two children were burning. They wrapped the children in a mat and rushed them to a hospital where the doctors declared Akshaya as brought dead while Udayashri was shifted to the burns ward in Victoria hospital.

The initial probe revealed that Jyothi was planning to end her life, and was waiting for the children to die.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)

