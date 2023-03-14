Woman arrested for posing as army officer and cheating people

March 14, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Baiyappanahalli police arrested a woman who, posing as an army officer, allegedly cheated job aspirants and realtors offering to get them contracts in her department and escaped with the money.

Based on the complaint from one of the victims N. Mohan, a realtor, the police tracked down the accused and her male associate and arrested them on Monday.

According to the police, the accused are Darshana Bhardwaj, 42, from Assam and her male associate Jyotirmayi. Darshana is the former wife of a army officer, according to the police. Mohan told the police that he got to know Darshana some months ago through a friend.

Darshana showed interest in buying a house that Mohan had constructed and introduced herself as a captain She told him that the defence establishment needed real-estate developers for the maintenance of buildings and promised to get him a contract worth several crores .

She had obtained a fake ID card and uniform and gained access into the establishment’s office by hoodwinking security and called Mohan to make him believe that she worked there and discussed the contract. She later pocketed ₹1.16 crore from him as part of the commission and later started demanding ₹40 lakh luring him to issue the first instalment of contract amount, said the police.

On suspicion, Mohan cross-checked and learned that she was impersonating an army officer. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested her. The police are now checking her background to ascertain whether she had committed similar offences earlier.