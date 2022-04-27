Woman arrested for murdering brother in Kushalnagar

The Kodagu police have arrested three persons including the sister of Suresh, 39, who was found dead at their residence in Sundaranagar, Kushalnagar, last week.

The news about the death of Suresh on April 20 was shared with friends and relatives by his sister Bhavya.

One of friends of Suresh, who came to pay his last respects, noticed marks on the body. He informed the Kushalnagar rural police, who registered a case of suspicious death and sent the body for post-mortem.

The post-mortem revealed that Suresh had died due to strangulation. The Kushalnagar police registered a case of murder on April 25 and began investigation.

When the police questioned the family members of Suresh, they learnt that his sister had frequent quarrels with him over a property issue. A day before the death of Suresh, the two were involved in an angry fight.

On April 20, Suresh’s food was laced with sleeping tablets and after he fell asleep, Bhavya’s relative Harish and friend Mahesh strangulated Suresh to death, according to a statement by the police.

Though Bhavya tried to pass it off as a normal death, the suspicion raised by a friend and the swift investigation by the police unearthed the murder. Superintendent of Kodagu district police M.A. Aiyappa has announced a cash reward for the police team involved in the investigation.