ADVERTISEMENT

Woman arrested for killing one-year-old son

December 20, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Channapatna rural police have arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 1.3-year-old son over a fight with her family on Tuesday.

The accused, Bhagya, allegedly threw her son Devraj into Kalikere Lake and later informed her parents about it. The police and Fire and Emergency Service Department personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused was married three years ago and had one child. The accused returned to her parent’s house after a domestic row with her husband.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Bhagya started having an extramarital affair due to which her family would have frequent fights with her. She is suspected to have killed her son considering him a hindrance to her relationship.

The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

murder / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US