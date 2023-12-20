GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman arrested for killing one-year-old son

December 20, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Channapatna rural police have arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 1.3-year-old son over a fight with her family on Tuesday.

The accused, Bhagya, allegedly threw her son Devraj into Kalikere Lake and later informed her parents about it. The police and Fire and Emergency Service Department personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused was married three years ago and had one child. The accused returned to her parent’s house after a domestic row with her husband.

According to the police, Bhagya started having an extramarital affair due to which her family would have frequent fights with her. She is suspected to have killed her son considering him a hindrance to her relationship.

The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigations.

Related Topics

murder / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.