Woman arrested for killing one-year-old son

December 20, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

The Channapatna rural police have arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 1.3-year-old son over a fight with her family on Tuesday.

The accused, Bhagya, allegedly threw her son Devraj into Kalikere Lake and later informed her parents about it. The police and Fire and Emergency Service Department personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused was married three years ago and had one child. The accused returned to her parent’s house after a domestic row with her husband.

According to the police, Bhagya started having an extramarital affair due to which her family would have frequent fights with her. She is suspected to have killed her son considering him a hindrance to her relationship.

The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigations.