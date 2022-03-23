Woman arrested for killing husband

The Doddaballapur rural police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old woman for killing her husband. According to the police, the woman, Bhagya, started shouting for help early morning. “On hearing her cries, her neighbours entered the house to find her husband’s body. He had sustained severe head injuries,” said a police officer.

Bhagya claimed that while she had left the house for some errands, someone had killed her husband. Not convinced with her statement, the police questioned her in detail. “She kept changing her story, so we took her in for questioning and she confessed to murdering her husband,” said a police officer.

Bhagya told the police that she and her husband were daily wage workers. The couple lived with their two children in a rented house. “She said that Hanumaiah was a chronic alcoholic and would come home drunk every day. Unable to bear his harassment, she decided to kill him,” the police officer added.

She sent her children to her mother’s house the previous day. She used a slab of stone to kill her husband while he was sleeping. “She later took the stone and dumped it in a nearby well. We are trying to recover the stone and have taken Bhagya into custody,” said the police.