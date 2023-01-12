Woman and three daughters found dead

January 12, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Belagavi

A woman and her three daughters were found dead in Timmapur village of Bagalkot district on Wednesday.

Rekha Arjun Bangari, 28, Sannidhi, 7, and Samruddhi, 5, were found dead in their house. Srinidhi, 2, died in the hospital.

The police said that Rekha was upset at the ill-treatment by her husband Arjun Bangari, who was a drunkard. He was upset that she could not bear him a son. He has been arrested, the police said.

She raised the issue with her parents and his parents in the past, and they tried to counsel the couple a few times.

A case has been registered.

(Those suffering from depression or anxiety can call the 24 hour helpline 104.)