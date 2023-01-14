ADVERTISEMENT

Woman and son end lives over trivial row at home

January 14, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic turn of events , a 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son ended life over a trivial row over dinner at their home in Ijoor police station limits on January 13, Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Vijayalakshmi and her son, Harsha, living in Kumaraswamy Layout in Ramanagar with two others.

The police said Harsha and his father worked in a bakery they owned while the younger son worked in a private firm. On Friday, Vijayalakshmi and Harsha had a heated argument over dinner following which Harsha shouted at her and went out in a huff.

Depressed Vijayalakshmi waited for her younger son to return home, locked the door from outside and jumped into the sump. Her younger son raised alarm and managed to get out the house. With the help of neighbours, he pulled VIjayalakshmi out of the sump and took her to hospital where the doctor declared her as brought dead.

Meanwhile, Harsha, who came to know about this, returned home, and hanged himself in a room. The Ijoor police have registered two cases of unnatural death and are investigating the case.

(Those who are in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)

