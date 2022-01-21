Woman and newborn test positive in Gadag; both under home isolation

Belagavi

21 January 2022 02:22 IST

A woman and her newborn baby have tested positive for COVID-19 in Gadag. Both are healthy and are isolated at home. Officials have sent samples for genome sequencing and awaiting the results to see if it is the Omicron variant.

The woman delivered the baby at a private hospital on Sunday and underwent COVID-10 test. When she tested positive, the baby’s swabs were collected. On Monday, the baby’s test results arrived, causing panic in the family. However, District Health Department officers visited the family and counselled them. They have also given a medicine kit for the woman and the baby.

“The child had mild fever and cough on Tuesday. But today it is healthy,” a Health Department officer said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Jagadish Nuchchin said that para medical staff will visit the house of the affected woman two times a day. “Another test will be conducted in a week and the future course of action will depend on that test result,’’ Dr. Nuchchin told journalists in Gadag on Thursday.