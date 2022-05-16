Woman and her two babies found dead in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau May 16, 2022 12:15 IST

After a woman and her two babies were found dead at Choradi near Kumsi in Shivamogga taluk, her parents complained to the police that her husband and his relatives murdered the trio for dowry

A woman and her two babies were found dead at Choradi near Kumsi in Shivamogga taluk on May 15. The deceased have been identified as Jyothi, 25, her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son. Jyothi’s parents have complained to the police that her husband and his relatives murdered the trio for dowry. Jyothi, a native of Sasvehalli in Davangere district, was married to Shivamurthy of Choradi in 2018. The couple had two babies. According to the complaint filed with the police, Shivamurthy, his parents and two other relatives harassed Jyothi for dowry. As a result, her parents had taken her along with the babies to their native place. Following repeated phone calls from her husband, Jyothi was sent to her husband’s place on May 9. The three were found dead on May 15 evening. Kumsi police have booked the case on the charge of murder. They have arrested Shivamurthy.



