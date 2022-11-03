Woman and her twin babies die after she is refused admission at Tumkuru hospital

She was turned back as she did not documents, including Aadhaar card

District surgeon H. Veena being gheraoed by residents of Bharatinagar in Tumakuru over the death of a woman who was denied admission at the district hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman and her twin babies died during delivery at her house after she was denied treatment at the Tumakuru District Hospital on Wednesday night.

The woman, a native of Tamil Nadu, had moved to Tumakuru a month ago. She was living in Bharatinagar along with her six-year-old daughter. The woman developed labour pain on Wednesday night and managed to reach the hospital with the help of her neighbour, Sarojamma.

Asked to go to Victoria

However, at the hospital she was asked to produce her Aadhaar card and Thayi (Mother) card, which she did not have. She was refused admission and asked to go to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, according to her neighbours. Not having money to travel to Bengaluru, she returned to her residence and delivered early in the morning. However, after the first baby was delivered, she developed complications and bled profusely. Unattended, she died along with her babies. Her elder daughter, who saw her suffer in pain, was helpless.

Tumkuru District Surgeon H. Veena, who denied negligence, said the woman was taken inside the labour room. “But the woman refused examination and returned home,” she said. “However, I have submitted a detailed report to the Health Commissioner. A show-cause notice has been issued to staff nurses Yashoda, Divyabharati, and Savita, and Dr. Usha, the obstetrician/gynaecologist on duty,” she said.

Placed under suspension

Tumakuru District Health Officer (DHO) D.N. Manjunath, who admitted that there were lapses, said he had suspended the three nurses pending inquiry and recommended the suspension of the duty doctor, to the Commissioner. “The woman came with labour pain and should have been admitted without asking for any documents. This is gross negligence and action will be initiated against those at fault,” the DHO told The Hindu.

Furious over the inhuman attitude of the hospital staff, residents of Bharatinagar gheraoed Dr. Veena and demanded immediate action. “Government hospitals are for the poor. If admission is refused in government hospitals, where do we go?” asked Ms. Sarojamma, who had accompanied the woman to the hospital.

“The woman refused to go the hospital initially as she did not have money even to pay for the autorickshaw. I pooled in money and took her to the hospital. But the staff there did not entertain as she did not have the cards. When I intervened and requested them to admit her, they asked me to go away and that they knew their duties,” Ms. Sarojamma said.

Condemning the tragic incident and holding the hospital authorities and Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar responsible for it, the Opposition Janata Dal (S) has demanded his resignation.

“The doctors and staff nurses, who denied the hapless woman timely medical attention, should be dismissed from service. The Minister, who himself is a doctor, should step down immediately owning moral responsibility,” party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tweeted.