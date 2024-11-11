Woman and her associates booked for cheating homemakers in Bengaluru

The High Grounds police registered a case against a woman and her associates for allegedly cheating thousands of homemakers on the pretext of offering loans.

ADVERTISEMENT

A complaint lodged by one of the victims said that the accused had floated a cooperative society and advertised offering a loan of ₹1 lakh to ₹25 lakh for starting a new business. And, that the loan would be disbursed under a self-help scheme within 15 days.

As the word of mouth spread, the homemakers enrolled and paid the processing fee amounting from ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 5,000. The accused even offered special privileges to the members who get more people into the membership fold. After collecting the processing fee, the accused shut down the office and escaped, and started to operate from a different part of the city using the same “modus operandi”, the complaint stated.

The accused were identified as Reshma Banu, Tausia Anjum, Anand, and others. On Saturday, the police booked them under cheating, criminal breach of trust, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.

The police are now on the lookout for the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.