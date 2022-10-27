Woman and friend arrested for killing husband

The accused were arrested after the police, suspecting the woman’s behaviour, analysed her call record details to reveal her extramarital affair.

The Yelahanka police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her male friend for killing the husband, who was objecting to her alleged extramarital relationship, on December 21.

The police discovered the body of 33-year-old Chandrashekhar on the terrace of his rented house in Kondappa Layout. He had been kicked in his private parts and his head had been banged against the ground. Chandrashkhar, a weaver by profession, had returned home from work and gone to the terrace to get some fresh air.

Shwetha, who was at home, feigned ignorance and suspected her husband’s murder to be a revenge killing by a group who used to harass her and with whom the couple had fought a few days ago. Shwetha also told the police that she had beat up one of the harasser with a slipper and this could be the reason for the murder.

However, the police found many loopholes in her statement and suspected that she was trying to sabotage the investigations. On a suspicion, the police analysed her mobile phone and found her role in the murder.

Investigations revealed that Chandrashekar, who hailed from Pedihatti village in Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh, had married Shwetha, his niece, six months ago. Shwetha was against the marriage as Chandrshekhar was over 10 years older than her.

After the marriage, the couple shifted to Bengaluru but Shwetha continued to have an affair with her male friend, Suresh, and the couple would meet up at her house when Chandrashekhar was away at work. Chandrashekhar, who found out about the affair, had fought with Shwetha and warned her of dire consequences.

Shwetha discussed this with Suresh and the duo decided to eliminate Chadrashekhar to continue their affair, police have now alleged.