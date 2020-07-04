Woman and child hospital sealed in Gadag after woman tests COVID-19 positive

HUBBALLI

As a pregnant woman, who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, had visited the Government Woman and Child Hospital in Gadag on Thursday, the hospital has been sealed as a precautionary measure.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Sundareshbabu M., a 22-year-old pregnant woman, a resident of Harti village in the district, had visited the hospital for consultation, and during her visit her nasal and throat swabs were collected for testing. On Friday, the swabs tested positive and she has now been admitted to the designated COVID-19 hospital.

After the hospital was sealed, sanitisation was taken up. Eleven primary contacts of the pregnant woman and 15 secondary contacts have been identified, the press release said.

Meanwhile, a 23-year woman (P-18282) with COVID-19 from Gojanaur village gave birth to a baby girl. As the infant was experiencing respiratory problems, it was shifted to the ICU. The nasal and throat swabs of the infant have been sent for testing.