GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman among three arrested for murder of husband

Published - July 30, 2024 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Koratagere police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old woman who got her husband killed to reunite with her maternal uncle, with whom she was having an affair.

The police found Prakash, 30, dead on the road along with his motorcycle with multiple injuries and filed an unnatural death report. However, the autopsy indicated murder. The police analysed phone records of all the suspects and zeroed in on his wife Harshitha. She reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. The police have now arrested Harshitha and two of her associates Somashekhar and Rangasamaiah, while the prime accused in the case – her maternal uncle identified as Gunda – is on the run. Efforts are on to track him down, the police said. 

The probe revealed that Harshitha, from Mallikavu village in Koratagere, is a college dropout and was engaged in creating reels on social media, through which she befriended Prakash, from Chincholi village in Kalaburagi district. The two got married three years ago and have a 1.5-year-old child. Harshitha’s family helped Prakash get a government job. 

However, Harshtitha eloped with her maternal uncle Gunda, a widower, a few months ago. Probing a missing complaint by Prakash, the police tracked her down and reunited her with her husband after counselling. But she reportedly did not want to live with Prakash and conspired with Gunda to kill him. Gunda roped in Somashekhar and Rangasamaiah and the trio assaulted and killed Prakash and made it look like an accident. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / murder / police / crime / crime, law and justice / Gulbarga

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.