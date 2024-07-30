Woman among three arrested for murder of husband

The Koratagere police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old woman who got her husband killed to reunite with her maternal uncle, with whom she was having an affair.

The police found Prakash, 30, dead on the road along with his motorcycle with multiple injuries and filed an unnatural death report. However, the autopsy indicated murder. The police analysed phone records of all the suspects and zeroed in on his wife Harshitha. She reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. The police have now arrested Harshitha and two of her associates Somashekhar and Rangasamaiah, while the prime accused in the case – her maternal uncle identified as Gunda – is on the run. Efforts are on to track him down, the police said.

The probe revealed that Harshitha, from Mallikavu village in Koratagere, is a college dropout and was engaged in creating reels on social media, through which she befriended Prakash, from Chincholi village in Kalaburagi district. The two got married three years ago and have a 1.5-year-old child. Harshitha’s family helped Prakash get a government job.

However, Harshtitha eloped with her maternal uncle Gunda, a widower, a few months ago. Probing a missing complaint by Prakash, the police tracked her down and reunited her with her husband after counselling. But she reportedly did not want to live with Prakash and conspired with Gunda to kill him. Gunda roped in Somashekhar and Rangasamaiah and the trio assaulted and killed Prakash and made it look like an accident.