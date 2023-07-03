Woman among five people arrested for murder of husband in Bengaluru

July 03, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Talaghattapura police on Monday cracked a murder case and arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her male friend and associates.

The police recovered the unidentified body of a man hacked to death and dumped on NICE Road bridge on June 29. Investigations revealed that the deceased was Arun Kumar, 34, from Channapatna Town. He had been running a hotel on Uttarahalli Main Road.

A special team led by DCP South P. Krishnakant was formed to probe the case. They found that Arun Kumar had differences with the accused, Ganesh, 30, who owned a water tanker, and used to supply water to Arun’s hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The probe revealed that Ganesh had also lent some money to Arun to run the business but due to loss, Arun was unable to repay him. Meanwhile, Arun learned that Ganesh was having an affair with his wife, and the duo used to fight over the issue. The police said Arun also used to fight with and harass his wife over this regularly.

Unable to bear the harassment, the wife (name withheld) hatched a plan with the accused to kill Arun. As per the plan, Ganesh, along with three associates, called Arun to NICE Road on the pretext of talking and hacked him to death. The accused then dumped the body. Arun’s wife pretended that she was not aware of his murder.

However, the police obtained the call record details to establish the reason behind the murder and arrested the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.