Woman alleges husband died in fire accident at M.S. Ramaiah Hospital, case booked

M. S. Ramaiah Hospital faces negligence accusations after a patient dies in a fire, sparking a police investigation

Updated - September 20, 2024 01:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
An accidental fire broke out at the cardiac intensive care unit of M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An accidental fire broke out at the cardiac intensive care unit of M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A woman has alleged that her husband, who was in the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) of M. S. Ramaiah Hospital where an accidental fire broke out on Thursday (September 19, 2024) afternoon, died due to the negligence of the hospital management.

The M. S. Ramaiah Hospital authorities had claimed that apart from a few minor injuries sustained by nurses, there were no casualties in the accident. Based on the complaint by the wife of one of the patients who died at the Hospital on Thursday, Sadashivanagar Police have now booked the M. S. Ramaiah Hospital management for causing death due to negligence and launched a probe.

In her complaint, Rohini Jayan said that her husband Panicker Sujay Sujathan was admitted to M. S. Ramaiah Hospital for treatment for an H1N1 infection on September 1. She said as he was getting better the hospital authorities shifted him from the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to CCU, where the fire broke out on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

“After hearing of a fire in the CCU around 1.00 p.m., I enquired about my husband’s health but got only evasive responses. After my family members forced them, we were let inside CCU at 4:30 p.m. There we were told my husband had died,” she said in the complaint, alleging her husband had died of negligence of the hospital authorities. 

Published - September 20, 2024 12:33 pm IST

