Woman allegedly murdered by husband at the entrance of SP office in Hassan

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, a police head constable, on the premises of the office of the Superintendent of Police in Hassan on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Mamatha, 43, was walking inside the office, her husband Lokanath, 47, the police head constable attached to the Shantigrama Circle office, followed her and allegedly hit her with a knife a couple of times. The policemen rushed the injured Mamatha to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where the doctors declared her dead. The police at the SP’s office took the accused into their custody.

Mamatha and Lokanath, both natives of Hassan, had been married for 17 years. Both belonged to different castes and did marry despite opposition from their respective families. The couple has two sons.

Recently, the husband and wife had differences, and that led to heated arguments at home. Mamatha was at the Superintendent of Police’s office to complain to senior officers about her husband. Learning about her intention, Lokanath followed her and attacked her. Later, Mamatha’s parents told the media that Lokanath had been torturing his wife for a long time. He demanded cash and site as dowry after the marriage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.