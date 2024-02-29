February 29, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

A woman was allegedly disrobed in Ainapur village in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The alleged incident came to light after someone shared a video on a social media platform.

Police sources however, claimed that the video was shot by her daughter in connection with a family dispute.

“This is not the first time that the family is witnessing an argument. We suspect that a family member has shot the video. We are taking cognizance of the matter,” said Sripad Jalde, Deputy SP.

He said efforts were being made to stop sharing of the video clip of the alleged disrobing on social media platforms.

