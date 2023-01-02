ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Agniveers to be recruited from July

January 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, IAF Training Command, addressing Agniveervayu recruits at Airmen Training School in Sambra in Belagavi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Defence forces will recruit girls as Agniveers from July 2023, Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, IAF Training Command, said in Belagavi recently.

He told journalists that the recruitment of women into the armed forces is being carried out as per the orders of the Supreme Court and the government’s policy on women empowerment.

“We are open to the idea and we will start preparations for it in a few months. The quantum of recruitment will depend on the number of applicants,” he said.

He felt that the Agnipath scheme was a revolutionary reform in the defence arena. It will select able bodied and enthusiastic young people and train them in the latest technology and combat strategies.

The best 25% of each batch will be selected to serve longer periods in the IAF. The rest will be free to study further, join the Central or State governments or the private sector or become entrepreneurs themselves, he said.

According to him, trained Agniveers who complete their compulsory tenure will be part of a valuable pool of human resource that any employer will desire for.

He said that a completely new training system is being crafted for the Agniveers. IAF is a highly technology-driven institution and the new recruits will be trained towards serving such a hi-tech organisation.

“A paper-less training module is being introduced for the new batches. All trainees will get hand-held modules loaded with content that is connected to the IAF’s network. IAF has developed its own training, testing and assessment software tools to be used in the Agnipath scheme,” he said.

