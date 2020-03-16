Woman admitted to MIMS

Mandya

16 March 2020 20:19 IST

She had travelled with virus victim in aircraft

A 47-year-old woman from Nagamangala of Mandya district, who had returned from Dubai a few days ago, has been admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in the town on Monday as she had travelled with Mohammed Hussain Siddiq (79) of Kalaburagi, who died last Wednesday due to COVID-19.

The woman has crossed the quarantine time and she has been kept under observation following her return from a foreign country, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh told The Hindu.

District Health Officer H.P. Manche Gowda said the woman had arrived with Siddiq from Dubai in an aircraft. “The woman has been admitted to the isolation ward at the MIMS and she has been under constant observation.”

According to another senior health officer, the patient has been suffering from cough, sneezing, fever and cold [all symptoms of COVID-19] since she returned from Dubai. She was under “home quarantine” since past a few days, and admitted to MIMS based on the advice of doctors.

The doctors at the MIMS collected her blood samples and nasal/throat swabs for tests and the reports are awaited, he said.