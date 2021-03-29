Woman accuses police officer of rape

Hassan

Hassan

A woman has filed a complaint accusing a police officer of raping her in Shivamogga.

The complaint was registered at the women’s police station in Shivamogga on Saturday. The complainant has named Ashok Kumar, Inspector at Sagar, as the accused.

The lady alleged that she met the officer four years ago in connection with a case. The officer took her contact number and spoke over the phone.

When she met him, the officer allegedly raped her after making her drink juice laced with sedatives. The accused allegedly took videos and photos of her in compromising positions.

The accused then allegedly abused her repeatedly, threatening her that he would upload the photos and videos on social media if she did not cooperate with him.

The police have booked a case under Sections 354 (A), 376 (C), 417, 504 and 506 of IPC.