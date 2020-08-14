Woman accuses official of misbehaviour

A woman officer of the Women and Child Development Department has filed a complaint against a senior colleague accusing him of assaulting her with intent to outrage her modesty. K.G. Deepak, Deputy Director (in-charge) of Women and Child Development in Hassan, is the accused.

At a press conference here on Friday, the complainant said the accused often misbehaved with her and she avoided filing a complaint fearing it would attract the attention of the public. “Recently, he was posted as the Deputy Director of the department and continued with the same behaviour. Once he even tried to pull me. On July 18, he called about 50 times between 10.30 p.m. and midnight. Considering all these incidents, I have filed the complaint,” she said.

The complainant also claimed that the officer often threatened her with dire consequences if she refused to listen to him.