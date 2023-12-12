Woman accused of attacking cattle with acid

December 12, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman has been accused of torturing cattle by pouring acid to stop them from venturing into her property in Guni Agrahara in Soladevanahalli on Monday.

Owners of the cattle and residents staged a protest after they caught her red handed in the act. The accused woman allegedly created a ruckus and had a verbal duel with the residents accusing them of harassing her by letting the cattle into her area.

As many as 13 cattle sustained burn injuries on their back and other body parts.

The residents complained to the police demanding necessary action against her .

The police went to her house and questioned her for which the woman complained that the cattle were creating nuisance by venturing into her area.