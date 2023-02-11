Wolf strays into human habitat, injures nine

February 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A wolf that strayed into human habitat injured nine persons at Benakanahalli in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday.

According to the village residents, nine persons who were sleeping in the portico of their house have sustained injuries on their limbs and neck in the wolf attack.

The incident took place during the wee hours of Saturday, when the residents were fast asleep. The wolf also attacked cattle in the cattleshed.

Following the incident, forest officials visited the village and collected information. Subsequently, a vigil is being kept over the area. The forest officials have asked the residents to exercise caution and not to venture out alone after dark and during wee hours.

Meanwhile, after getting treated at Kundagol taluk hospital, the injured residents have returned to their homes.