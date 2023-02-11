ADVERTISEMENT

Wolf strays into human habitat, injures nine

February 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A wolf that strayed into human habitat, injured nine persons at Benakanahalli in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday.

The Hindu Bureau

A wolf that strayed into human habitat injured nine persons at Benakanahalli in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday.

According to the village residents, nine persons who were sleeping in the portico of their house have sustained injuries on their limbs and neck in the wolf attack.

The incident took place during the wee hours of Saturday, when the residents were fast asleep. The wolf also attacked cattle in the cattleshed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following the incident, forest officials visited the village and collected information. Subsequently, a vigil is being kept over the area. The forest officials have asked the residents to exercise caution and not to venture out alone after dark and during wee hours.

Meanwhile, after getting treated at Kundagol taluk hospital, the injured residents have returned to their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US