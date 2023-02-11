HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wolf strays into human habitat, injures nine

A wolf that strayed into human habitat, injured nine persons at Benakanahalli in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday.

February 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A wolf that strayed into human habitat injured nine persons at Benakanahalli in Kundagol taluk of Dharwad district on Saturday.

According to the village residents, nine persons who were sleeping in the portico of their house have sustained injuries on their limbs and neck in the wolf attack.

The incident took place during the wee hours of Saturday, when the residents were fast asleep. The wolf also attacked cattle in the cattleshed.

Following the incident, forest officials visited the village and collected information. Subsequently, a vigil is being kept over the area. The forest officials have asked the residents to exercise caution and not to venture out alone after dark and during wee hours.

Meanwhile, after getting treated at Kundagol taluk hospital, the injured residents have returned to their homes.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.