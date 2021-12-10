Woan dies after being beaten up by priest

Hassan

10 December 2021 19:26 IST

A woman who was beaten up by a priest in the guise of removing evil spirits bothering her health died at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan on Wednesday.

Parvathi, 37, of Gowdarahalli in Channarayapatna was allegedly beaten up by Manu, a priest at Bekka village in Channarayapatna taluk, on Tuesday.

Parvathi had been suffering from severe headache for a couple of years. Her daughter Chaitra took her to hospitals in Bengaluru, but she was not relieved of the pain. As per the suggestion by a relative, the family members consulted Manu at Periyapatalamma Temple at Bekka. In the guise of removing evil spirits from her, the accused beat her up severely with a cane on Tuesday. Parvathi fell unconscious and she was taken to a hospital at Channarayapatna. From there she was shifted to Hassan, where she died the next day.

Chaitra has filed a complaint with Sharavanbelgola accusing Manu of murder. Senior police officers visited the spot.