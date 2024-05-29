WNTD 2024: Anti Tobacco Forum wants WHO to pass strictures against violators of FCTC

With World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2024 scheduled to be observed on May 31, the Anti Tobacco Forum (ATF) of Mysuru opines that the World Health Organization (WHO) should consider passing strictures against violators of its Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

While lauding the theme of WNTD 2024 on “Preventing Children from Tobacco Industry Interference,” ATF convenor Vasanthkumar Mysoremath regretted that some signatories to WHO’s FCTC protocol were adopting “dual strategies” in implementing “tobacco control” measures under extant laws in their countries.

India is among the 168 countries, that were signatories to FCTC which seeks to protect present and future generations from the devastating health, social, environmental, and economic consequences of tobacco consumption and exposure to tobacco smoke by enacting a set of universal standards stating the dangers of tobacco and limiting its use in all forms worldwide. The treaty’s provisions include rules governing production, sale, distribution, advertisement and taxation of tobacco.

Mysoremath contended that Government of India, through its entity Tobacco Board, procures excess or illegally grown tobacco leaf for auction while its members of the Parliament encourage tobacco farmers to grow more quality tobacco assuring them of timely supply of agricultural inputs even as they are taking part in parliamentary debates on tobacco control. Also, public sector banks were extending easy loans to tobacco farmers.

“Though India has passed several legislations on tobacco control and has even earned a certificate for having banned e-cigarettes, adopting dual methods of tobacco control is unacceptable on all counts. WHO may consider passing strictures on violators of FCTC protocols, as a deterrent,” Mr. Vasanthkumar Mysoremath said.

As the world observes WNTD 2024 to protect children, Mr. Mysoremath emphasised the need to sincerely implement rules and regulations adopted for promoting health and well-being of children and people by combating the interference of tobacco industry by “rejigging our control priorities”.

In order to counter the tobacco industry interference, he said vital strategies need to be created for controlling tobacco by gradual reduction in tobacco crop cultivation, curtailing raw material supply system, thus starving the tobacco industry that is “thriving on the skeletons of tobacco users”.

By reducing tobacco cultivation, he said, “we can save the future generations, environment, soil, oceans that are being filled with deadly non-biodegradable cellulose acetate plastic cigarette filters”. Towards this end, Mr. Mysoremath said there was a need to convince the “gullible tobacco farmers” to adopt alternate crops while offering them financial relief for clearing their year-on-year loans, subject to surrendering their tobacco cultivation licenses, barns and also helping them with agro-technical support for rejuvenating their soils.

Also, workers dependent on tobacco industry may be provided with suitable jobs under various government employment guarantee schemes, he said.

The use of deadly tobacco products is causing more than eight million deaths each year worldwide including 1.2 million non-smokers due to exposure to second-hand smoke, Mr. Mysoremath pointed out.