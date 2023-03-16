Without providing details of its account holders, Twitter wants authority to issue notice to them, Centre tells High Court

March 16, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Union government on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that Twitter Inc. cannot claim that competent authority had not issued notice to Twitter account holders before passing orders to block accounts when the microblogging platform failed to provide particulars of account holder to the authority.

The details of account holders, from whose accounts the controversial tweets originate, would be available only with Twitter, and the microblogging platform does not want to share details of its account holders with the authorities citing end-to-end encryption but strangely wants the authority to issue notice to the account holders before ordering the blocking of their accounts, argued Additional Solicitor-General of India (South) R. Sankaranarayanan.

The submissions were made during continuation of hearing on the petitions filed by Twitter in July last year.

Twitter has challenged the legality of a series of ‘blocking orders’ issued by authorities under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, either to block Twitter accounts or identified content of the accounts. One of the main contentions of Twitter was that ‘blocking orders’ could not have been passed without issuing notice to the originators of controversial tweets on their accounts.

The designated authority in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology does not have details of Twitter account holders to issue notices but Twitter wants us to issue notice to its account holders, the ASGI contended.

Twitter, falling under the category of ‘significant social media intermediary’ under the law is required to provide details of its account holders, argued Mr. Sankarnarayanan while asserting that not issuing notice to an account holder is not a factor which would vitiate the entire proceedings resulting in passing of the ‘blocking orders’.

He also reiterated that Twitter being a foreign company cannot invoke the fundamental right guaranteed to Indian citizens and companies under the Constitution of India.

As the main arguments both on behalf of Twitter and the Union government have concluded, the court has now posted the petition to April 10 for hearing reply of Twitter on the objections raised by the government.