Withholding award to college principal is ‘appeasement politics’, says BJP

The BJP has termed the withholding of the best teacher award to the principal of a college who had enforced the hijab ban during the controversy as the “height of appeasement politics” of the Congress government.

In a social media post, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi has accused the government of denying the award to B.G. Ramakrishna, principal of the Government PU College at Kundapur, by “yielding to the pressure from self-proclaimed intellectuals”.

Maintaining that the principal had followed the norms by implementing the dress code that had been prescribed by the School Development and Monitoring Committee, Mr. Ravi said denying the award to such a person was an injustice to the education sector and teachers. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa to shun their “appeasement politics” and present the award to the principal considering his merit.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that the award had been withheld following a complaint filed by the SDPI. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, he wondered if the government was following the diktats of the SDPI.